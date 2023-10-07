The No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2) meet a fellow SEC foe when they visit the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (5-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

LSU owns the fourth-best offense this season in terms of total yards (551.6 yards per game), but rank 17th-worst on the defensive side of the ball (429.4 yards allowed per game). In terms of total offense, Missouri ranks 32nd in the FBS (451.4 total yards per game) and 29th defensively (317.2 total yards allowed per game).

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

LSU vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 6 Games

LSU vs. Missouri Key Statistics

LSU Missouri 551.6 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.4 (30th) 429.4 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.2 (38th) 198 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147 (80th) 353.6 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.4 (14th) 4 (18th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (5th) 5 (99th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (115th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,711 yards, completing 73.1% of his passes and recording 16 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 292 yards (58.4 ypg) on 60 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has 354 rushing yards on 57 carries with three touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' 625 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 54 times and has registered 40 receptions and five touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 33 passes for 537 yards (107.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Kyren Lacy has a total of 150 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has put up 1,468 passing yards, or 293.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 74.5% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Cody Schrader is his team's leading rusher with 81 carries for 463 yards, or 92.6 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Nathaniel Peat has been given 56 carries and totaled 257 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 76 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Luther Burden III has collected 43 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 644 (128.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has five touchdowns.

Theo Wease has put together a 254-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 24 passes on 36 targets.

Mookie Cooper's 13 receptions (on 17 targets) have netted him 193 yards (38.6 ypg).

