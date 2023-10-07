Our projection model predicts the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take down the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Cajun Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Louisiana vs. Texas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas State (+2.5) Toss Up (66.5) Louisiana 33, Texas State 32

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ragin' Cajuns' implied win probability is 58.3%.

The Ragin' Cajuns have won once against the spread this year.

Louisiana has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 2.5-point favorites (0-3).

This year, four of the Ragin' Cajuns' five games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 66.5 points, 12 higher than the average total in Louisiana games this season.

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats are 3-1-0 ATS this year.

In games it has played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Texas State is 2-0 against the spread.

Out of theBobcats' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Texas State this year is 5.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Ragin' Cajuns vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 35.8 29 41.5 25.5 32 31.3 Texas State 43.4 29 56 29 35 29

