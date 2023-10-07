Kyle Tucker returns to action for the Houston Astros versus Bailey Ober and the Minnesota TwinsOctober 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the ALDS..

In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Diamondbacks) he went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: FS1

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.517) and total hits (163) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Tucker will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 over the course of his last outings.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 110 of 157 games this year, with multiple hits 41 times.

In 27 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Tucker has driven home a run in 66 games this season (42%), including more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 71 games this year (45.2%), including 19 multi-run games (12.1%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .576 33 XBH 38 10 HR 19 48 RBI 64 41/34 K/BB 51/46 14 SB 16

Twins Pitching Rankings