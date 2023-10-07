Eric Cole is part of the field at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to wager on Cole at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+2000

Eric Cole Insights

Cole has finished better than par 16 times and shot 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in his last 20 rounds.

Cole has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Cole has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average five times.

Cole has qualified for the weekend 11 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 27 -8 275 0 23 3 4 $3.7M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Cole finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Country Club of Jackson is set for a longer 7,461 yards.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 193 yards longer than the average course Cole has played in the past year (7,268 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole was in the 87th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.80 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 96th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Cole shot better than 66% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Cole carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Cole carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Cole recorded more birdies or better (13) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that last outing, Cole posted a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Cole ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Cole bettered the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

