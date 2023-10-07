The Philadelphia Eagles at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +700.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -175

-175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Eagles are third-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+700), much higher than their computer rankings (13th-best).

Sportsbooks have made the Eagles' Super Bowl odds slightly better now (+700) compared to the start of the season (+800).

The implied probability of the Eagles winning the Super Bowl, based on their +700 moneyline odds, is 12.5%.

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Eagles have played four games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The Eagles have won all four of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Philadelphia has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Eagles have the 16th-ranked defense this season (323.8 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking fifth-best with 392 yards per game.

The Eagles own the 16th-ranked defense this season (22.5 points allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 29.5 points per game.

Eagles Impact Players

In four games, Jalen Hurts has passed for 959 yards (239.8 per game), with five TDs and three INTs, and completing 67.7%.

Hurts also has rushed for 134 yards and three scores.

In four games, A.J. Brown has 29 receptions for 414 yards (103.5 per game) and two TDs.

In four games, D'Andre Swift has run for 364 yards (91.0 per game) and two scores.

In four games, DeVonta Smith has 22 receptions for 284 yards (71.0 per game) and two scores.

In three games for the Eagles, Nicholas Morrow has recorded 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +12500 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +6600 4 October 1 Commanders W 34-31 +15000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1100 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +15000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +550 12 November 26 Bills - +700 13 December 3 49ers - +500 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +900 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +20000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +75000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +20000

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.