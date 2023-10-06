At the moment the Houston Texans have been given +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +475

+475 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Texans are 21st in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (fifth-best).

The Texans were +20000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +10000, which is the eighth-biggest change in the entire league.

With odds of +10000, the Texans have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Houston Betting Insights

Houston has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Texans' four games have hit the over.

The Texans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Houston has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Texans are putting up 368.5 yards per game on offense this season (10th in NFL), and they are allowing 311.8 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Texans rank 15th in scoring offense (24 points per game) and 11th in scoring defense (19.8 points allowed per game) this season.

Texans Impact Players

In four games, C.J. Stroud has passed for 1,212 yards (303.0 per game), with six TDs and zero INTs, and completing 62.3%.

Stroud also has rushed for 51 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Nico Collins has 22 catches for 428 yards (107.0 per game) and three TDs.

In four games, Nathaniel Dell has 16 receptions for 267 yards (66.8 per game) and two scores.

In four games, Dameon Pierce has rushed for 181 yards (45.3 per game) and one score.

In four games for the Texans, Jonathan Greenard has amassed 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1400 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers W 30-6 +8000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +10000 6 October 15 Saints - +5000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +50000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +3500 11 November 19 Cardinals - +75000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +3500 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.