How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, October 6
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Udinese and Empoli FC take the pitch for one of two matchups on the Serie A slate on Friday.
You can find information on live coverage of Friday's Serie A action right here.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Empoli FC vs Udinese
Udinese is on the road to play Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Udinese (+130)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+210)
- Draw: (+210)
Watch US Lecce vs Sassuolo
Sassuolo travels to play US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: US Lecce (+150)
- Underdog: Sassuolo (+165)
- Draw: (+240)
