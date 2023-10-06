In a Week 6 schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, fans from Louisiana should tune in to see the LSU Tigers versus the Missouri Tigers.

College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Joe Aillet Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Western Kentucky (-6)

No. 23 LSU Tigers at No. 21 Missouri Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-5.5)

Texas State Bobcats at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisiana (-2.5)

Grambling Tigers at Alcorn State Braves

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Jack Spinks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Northwestern State Demons at Lamar Cardinals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Provost Umphrey Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Houston Christian Huskies at Nicholls State Colonels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

SE Louisiana Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Florida A&M Rattlers at Southern Jaguars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Ace W. Mumford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

South Alabama Jaguars at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)

McNeese Cowboys at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

