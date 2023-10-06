Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in La Salle Parish, Louisiana this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • Orleans Parish
  • Vernon Parish
  • Saint Landry Parish
  • Ascension Parish
  • Caddo Parish
  • West Carroll Parish
  • Red River Parish
  • Bossier Parish
  • Beauregard Parish
  • Concordia Parish

    • La Salle Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Marksville High School at Jena High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Jena, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.