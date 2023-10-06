Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in La Salle Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in La Salle Parish, Louisiana this week.
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
La Salle Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Marksville High School at Jena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Jena, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
