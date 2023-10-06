Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in East Carroll Parish, Louisiana this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • Beauregard Parish
  • Calcasieu Parish
  • Iberville Parish
  • Saint Tammany Parish
  • Vernon Parish
  • East Baton Rouge Parish
  • Ouachita Parish
  • Rapides Parish
  • Evangeline Parish
  • Tangipahoa Parish

    • East Carroll Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Briarfield Academy at River Oaks School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Monroe, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ferriday High School at General Trass High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lake Providence, LA
    • Conference: 2A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.