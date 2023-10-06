The Philadelphia Eagles at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +700.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -175

-175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+700), the Eagles are third-best in the NFL. They are far below that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Eagles' Super Bowl odds are slightly better now (+700) compared to the start of the season (+800).

With odds of +700, the Eagles have been given a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this year.

There have been three Eagles games (out of four) that went over the total this season.

The Eagles have won all four of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Philadelphia has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Eagles sport the 16th-ranked defense this season (323.8 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 392 yards per game.

The Eagles own the 16th-ranked defense this season (22.5 points allowed per game), and they've been better offensively, ranking fifth-best with 29.5 points per game.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has five TD passes and three picks in four games, completing 67.7% for 959 yards (239.8 per game).

Hurts also has rushed for 134 yards and three scores.

In four games, A.J. Brown has 29 receptions for 414 yards (103.5 per game) and two TDs.

D'Andre Swift has rushed for 364 yards (91.0 per game) and two scores in four games.

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith has scored two times, catching 22 balls for 284 yards (71.0 per game).

On defense, Nicholas Morrow has helped set the tone with 16 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in three games.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +12500 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +6600 4 October 1 Commanders W 34-31 +15000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1100 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +15000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +550 12 November 26 Bills - +700 13 December 3 49ers - +500 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +900 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +20000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +75000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +20000

Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.