Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in De Soto Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Logansport High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at North DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Stonewall, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
