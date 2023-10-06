Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allen Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Allen Parish, Louisiana this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Jennings High School at Kinder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kinder, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.