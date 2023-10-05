The Houston Texans at the moment have +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +475

+475 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), the Texans are 21st in the NFL. They are far higher than that, 14th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Texans have had the eighth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +10000.

The Texans have a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Houston Betting Insights

Houston has won twice against the spread this year.

Houston has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.

The Texans have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Houston has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Texans are putting up 368.5 yards per game on offense this year (10th in NFL), and they are giving up 311.8 yards per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.

The Texans are averaging 24 points per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 11th, allowing 19.8 points per contest.

Texans Impact Players

C.J. Stroud has six TD passes and zero picks in four games, completing 62.3% for 1,212 yards (303.0 per game).

In addition, Stroud has rushed for 51 yards and zero scores.

Nico Collins has 22 catches for 428 yards (107.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Nathaniel Dell has 16 receptions for 267 yards (66.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Dameon Pierce has rushed for 181 yards (45.3 per game) and one TD in four games.

As a key defensive contributor, the Texans' Jonathan Greenard has posted 16 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in his four games.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1400 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers W 30-6 +8000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +10000 6 October 15 Saints - +5000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +50000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +3500 11 November 19 Cardinals - +75000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +3500 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.