Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tangipahoa Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Loranger High School at Pearl River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Pearl River, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pope John Paul II High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hammond, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
