At +1400, the Baltimore Ravens are No. 7 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 5.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: -144

-144 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Ravens are only seventh-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1400), but fourth-best according to computer rankings.

The Ravens were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1400, which is the 10th-smallest change in the entire league.

With odds of +1400, the Ravens have been given a 6.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Betting Insights

Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-1-0 this year.

One Ravens game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

The Ravens have put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Ravens rank 13th in total offense this year (335 yards per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 260.8 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens rank 12th in points scored this season (24.8 points per game), but they've been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 14.5 points allowed per game.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 794 yards (198.5 per game), completing 74.3%, with four touchdowns and one interception in four games.

Jackson also has rushed for 220 yards and four scores.

Mark Andrews has 14 receptions for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.

In four games, Gus Edwards has run for 193 yards (48.3 per game) and one score.

In four games, Zay Flowers has 24 receptions for 244 yards (61.0 per game) and zero scores.

Roquan Smith has posted 43 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended in four games for the Ravens.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +10000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +3500 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns W 28-3 +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +75000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +3500 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2200 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +500 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1100 18 January 7 Steelers - +8000

