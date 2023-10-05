Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1400, the Baltimore Ravens are No. 7 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 5.
Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: -144
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400
Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Ravens are only seventh-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1400), but fourth-best according to computer rankings.
- The Ravens were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1400, which is the 10th-smallest change in the entire league.
- With odds of +1400, the Ravens have been given a 6.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-1-0 this year.
- One Ravens game (out of four) has hit the over this season.
- The Ravens have put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Ravens rank 13th in total offense this year (335 yards per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 260.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Ravens rank 12th in points scored this season (24.8 points per game), but they've been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 14.5 points allowed per game.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has passed for 794 yards (198.5 per game), completing 74.3%, with four touchdowns and one interception in four games.
- Jackson also has rushed for 220 yards and four scores.
- Mark Andrews has 14 receptions for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.
- In four games, Gus Edwards has run for 193 yards (48.3 per game) and one score.
- In four games, Zay Flowers has 24 receptions for 244 yards (61.0 per game) and zero scores.
- Roquan Smith has posted 43 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended in four games for the Ravens.
Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|L 22-19
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|W 28-3
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.