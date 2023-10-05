CUSA play features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) squaring off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Hilltoppers are favored by 6 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-6) 59.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-6.5) 59.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 6 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Western Kentucky is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 6-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.