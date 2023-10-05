Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Livingston Parish, Louisiana this week.
Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Live Oak High School at Denham Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Albany High School at Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Franklinton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
