The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got what you need.

East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

St. Michael the Archangel High School at West Feliciana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: St. Francisville, LA

St. Francisville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Belaire High School at Broadmoor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Conference: 4A - District 7

4A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mentorship Academy at Glen Oaks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Conference: 3A - District 7

3A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Dunham School at Northeast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Pride, LA

Pride, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Scotlandville High School