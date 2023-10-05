At +700, the Philadelphia Eagles sport the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 5.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Eagles' Super Bowl odds (+700) place them third-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only sixth-best.

The Eagles were +800 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now slightly better at +700.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Eagles have a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia has won twice against the spread this season.

There have been three Eagles games (out of four) that hit the over this year.

The Eagles have been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Philadelphia has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

The Eagles rank 16th in total defense this year (323.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 392 total yards per game.

Offensively, the Eagles have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by totaling 29.5 points per game. They rank 16th on defense (22.5 points allowed per game).

Eagles Impact Players

In four games, Jalen Hurts has thrown for 959 yards (239.8 per game), with five TDs and three INTs, and completing 67.7%.

Also, Hurts has rushed for 134 yards and three scores.

In the passing game, A.J. Brown has scored two times, hauling in 29 balls for 414 yards (103.5 per game).

D'Andre Swift has rushed for 364 yards (91.0 per game) and two scores in four games.

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith has scored two times, catching 22 balls for 284 yards (71.0 per game).

In three games for the Eagles, Nicholas Morrow has compiled 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +12500 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +6600 4 October 1 Commanders W 34-31 +12500 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1100 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +12500 9 November 5 Cowboys - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +550 12 November 26 Bills - +700 13 December 3 49ers - +500 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +900 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +20000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +75000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +20000

