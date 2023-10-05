Eagles Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +700, the Philadelphia Eagles sport the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 5.
Eagles Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700
Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Eagles' Super Bowl odds (+700) place them third-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only sixth-best.
- The Eagles were +800 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now slightly better at +700.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Eagles have a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia Betting Insights
- Philadelphia has won twice against the spread this season.
- There have been three Eagles games (out of four) that hit the over this year.
- The Eagles have been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- Philadelphia has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.
- The Eagles rank 16th in total defense this year (323.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 392 total yards per game.
- Offensively, the Eagles have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by totaling 29.5 points per game. They rank 16th on defense (22.5 points allowed per game).
Eagles Impact Players
- In four games, Jalen Hurts has thrown for 959 yards (239.8 per game), with five TDs and three INTs, and completing 67.7%.
- Also, Hurts has rushed for 134 yards and three scores.
- In the passing game, A.J. Brown has scored two times, hauling in 29 balls for 414 yards (103.5 per game).
- D'Andre Swift has rushed for 364 yards (91.0 per game) and two scores in four games.
- In the passing game, DeVonta Smith has scored two times, catching 22 balls for 284 yards (71.0 per game).
- In three games for the Eagles, Nicholas Morrow has compiled 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
Eagles Player Futures
2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Patriots
|W 25-20
|+12500
|2
|September 14
|Vikings
|W 34-28
|+8000
|3
|September 25
|@ Buccaneers
|W 25-11
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Commanders
|W 34-31
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|8
|October 29
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|Cowboys
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|12
|November 26
|Bills
|-
|+700
|13
|December 3
|49ers
|-
|+500
|14
|December 10
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|Giants
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|18
|January 7
|@ Giants
|-
|+20000
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:16 AM ET.
