Our computer model predicts a victory for the Washington Commanders when they meet the Chicago Bears at FedExField on Thursday, October 5 at 8:15 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Commanders are averaging 307.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st, giving up 352.5 yards per game. The Bears' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, ceding 383.3 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 21st with 305.3 total yards per contest.

Commanders vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Commanders (-5.5) Over (44.5) Commanders 32, Bears 21

Commanders Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Commanders' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Washington has won two games against the spread this season.

The Commanders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Washington games have hit the over twice this season.

Commanders games this season have posted an average total of 40.8, which is 3.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bears Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Chicago has compiled a 0-3-1 record against the spread this year.

The Bears have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Each Chicago game has hit the over this year.

Games involving the Bears this year have averaged 44 points per game, a 0.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Commanders vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 22.3 30 11.5 26.5 33 33.5 Chicago 18.8 34.3 24 34.5 13.5 34

