The Houston Texans have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 21st-ranked in the league as of October 4.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +475

+475 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Texans considerably lower (21st in the league) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

The Texans' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the eighth-biggest change among all teams.

The Texans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1%.

Houston Betting Insights

Houston has two wins against the spread this season.

Houston has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

The Texans have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Houston has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Texans are averaging 368.5 yards per game offensively this season (10th in NFL), and they are surrendering 311.8 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Texans rank 15th in scoring offense (24 points per game) and 11th in scoring defense (19.8 points allowed per game) this year.

Texans Impact Players

In four games, C.J. Stroud has passed for 1,212 yards (303.0 per game), with six TDs and zero INTs, and completing 62.3%.

In addition, Stroud has run for 51 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Nico Collins has scored three times, hauling in 22 balls for 428 yards (107.0 per game).

Nathaniel Dell has 16 receptions for 267 yards (66.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

On the ground, Dameon Pierce has scored one time and accumulated 181 yards (45.3 per game).

In four games for the Texans, Jonathan Greenard has recorded 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1400 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers W 30-6 +8000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +10000 6 October 15 Saints - +5000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +50000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +3500 11 November 19 Cardinals - +75000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +3500 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

