The Baltimore Ravens at the moment have the seventh-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1400.

Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: -125

-125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1400), the Ravens are seventh-best in the league. They are three spots higher than that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Ravens' Super Bowl odds up from +1800 at the start of the season to +1400. Among all teams in the league, that is the 13th-smallest change.

The Ravens' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 6.7%.

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore has three wins in four games against the spread this season.

The Ravens have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

The Ravens have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Defensively, the Ravens have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by allowing only 260.8 yards per game. They rank 13th on offense (335 yards per game).

The Ravens own the 12th-ranked offense this season (24.8 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with just 14.5 points allowed per game.

Ravens Impact Players

In four games, Lamar Jackson has passed for 794 yards (198.5 per game), with four TDs and one interception, and completing 74.3%.

On the ground, Jackson has scored four TDs and gained 220 yards.

In three games, Mark Andrews has 14 catches for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and three TDs.

Gus Edwards has rushed for 193 yards (48.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Zay Flowers has 24 receptions for 244 yards (61.0 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

On defense, Roquan Smith has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 43 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended in four games.

Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +10000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +3500 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns W 28-3 +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +75000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +3500 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2200 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +500 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1100 18 January 7 Steelers - +8000

Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.