Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Baltimore Ravens at the moment have the seventh-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1400.
Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: -125
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400
Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1400), the Ravens are seventh-best in the league. They are three spots higher than that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.
- Bookmakers have moved the Ravens' Super Bowl odds up from +1800 at the start of the season to +1400. Among all teams in the league, that is the 13th-smallest change.
- The Ravens' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 6.7%.
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore has three wins in four games against the spread this season.
- The Ravens have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.
- The Ravens have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- Defensively, the Ravens have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by allowing only 260.8 yards per game. They rank 13th on offense (335 yards per game).
- The Ravens own the 12th-ranked offense this season (24.8 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with just 14.5 points allowed per game.
Ravens Impact Players
- In four games, Lamar Jackson has passed for 794 yards (198.5 per game), with four TDs and one interception, and completing 74.3%.
- On the ground, Jackson has scored four TDs and gained 220 yards.
- In three games, Mark Andrews has 14 catches for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and three TDs.
- Gus Edwards has rushed for 193 yards (48.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- Zay Flowers has 24 receptions for 244 yards (61.0 per game) and zero TDs in four games.
- On defense, Roquan Smith has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 43 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended in four games.
Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|L 22-19
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|W 28-3
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.