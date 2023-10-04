The Philadelphia Eagles right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +700.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+700), the Eagles are third-best in the NFL. They are three spots below that, sixth-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles currently have slightly better odds, going from +800 at the beginning of the season to +700.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Eagles have a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this year.

This year, three of the Eagles' four games have gone over the point total.

The Eagles have won all four of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

Philadelphia has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Offensively, the Eagles have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by averaging 392 yards per game. They rank 16th on defense (323.8 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have the 16th-ranked defense this year (22.5 points allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking fifth-best with 29.5 points per game.

Eagles Impact Players

In four games, Jalen Hurts has passed for 959 yards (239.8 per game), with five TDs and three INTs, and completing 67.7%.

Also, Hurts has run for 134 yards and three scores.

In the passing game, A.J. Brown has scored two times, hauling in 29 balls for 414 yards (103.5 per game).

In four games, D'Andre Swift has rushed for 364 yards (91.0 per game) and two scores.

In four games, DeVonta Smith has 22 receptions for 284 yards (71.0 per game) and two scores.

Nicholas Morrow has registered 16 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in three games for the Eagles.

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +12500 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +6600 4 October 1 Commanders W 34-31 +12500 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1100 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +12500 9 November 5 Cowboys - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +550 12 November 26 Bills - +700 13 December 3 49ers - +500 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +900 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +20000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +75000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +20000

Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.