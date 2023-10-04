Eagles Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +700.
Eagles Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700
Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+700), the Eagles are third-best in the NFL. They are three spots below that, sixth-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles currently have slightly better odds, going from +800 at the beginning of the season to +700.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Eagles have a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia Betting Insights
- Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- This year, three of the Eagles' four games have gone over the point total.
- The Eagles have won all four of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.
- Philadelphia has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- Offensively, the Eagles have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by averaging 392 yards per game. They rank 16th on defense (323.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Eagles have the 16th-ranked defense this year (22.5 points allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking fifth-best with 29.5 points per game.
Eagles Impact Players
- In four games, Jalen Hurts has passed for 959 yards (239.8 per game), with five TDs and three INTs, and completing 67.7%.
- Also, Hurts has run for 134 yards and three scores.
- In the passing game, A.J. Brown has scored two times, hauling in 29 balls for 414 yards (103.5 per game).
- In four games, D'Andre Swift has rushed for 364 yards (91.0 per game) and two scores.
- In four games, DeVonta Smith has 22 receptions for 284 yards (71.0 per game) and two scores.
- Nicholas Morrow has registered 16 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in three games for the Eagles.
Eagles Player Futures
2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Patriots
|W 25-20
|+12500
|2
|September 14
|Vikings
|W 34-28
|+8000
|3
|September 25
|@ Buccaneers
|W 25-11
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Commanders
|W 34-31
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|8
|October 29
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|Cowboys
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|12
|November 26
|Bills
|-
|+700
|13
|December 3
|49ers
|-
|+500
|14
|December 10
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|Giants
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|18
|January 7
|@ Giants
|-
|+20000
Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET.
