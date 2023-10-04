The Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead as they try to advance to the NLDS.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (12-10) for the Brewers and Zac Gallen (17-9) for the Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (12-10, 3.80 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers' Peralta (12-10) will make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, Sept. 24, when he threw three innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, a 3.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.111 in 30 games this season.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Peralta has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

In 30 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (17-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed a 3.47 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 34 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.

Gallen is looking to earn his third straight quality start in this game.

Gallen will try to last five or more innings for his 25th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 34 appearances this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).

Zac Gallen vs. Brewers

He will take the mound against a Brewers offense that ranks 26th in the league with 1292 total hits (on a .240 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .386 (25th in the league) with 165 total home runs (24th in MLB play).

Gallen has thrown 14 innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out 15 against the Brewers this season.

