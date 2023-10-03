Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As of October 3 the Houston Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +10000.
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +475
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Texans much lower (21st in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Texans have experienced the eighth-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the start to +10000.
- The implied probability of the Texans winning the Super Bowl, based on their +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
Houston Betting Insights
- Houston has won twice against the spread this year.
- Two Texans games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.
- The Texans have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- Houston has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.
- The Texans rank 10th in total offense (368.5 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (311.8 yards allowed per game) this year.
- The Texans rank 15th in scoring offense (24 points per game) and 11th in scoring defense (19.8 points allowed per game) this season.
Texans Impact Players
- C.J. Stroud has six TD passes and zero picks in four games, completing 62.3% for 1,212 yards (303.0 per game).
- Stroud also has rushed for 51 yards and zero scores.
- Nico Collins has 22 receptions for 428 yards (107.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.
- In four games, Nathaniel Dell has 16 receptions for 267 yards (66.8 per game) and two scores.
- In four games, Dameon Pierce has rushed for 181 yards (45.3 per game) and one score.
- In four games for the Texans, Jonathan Greenard has totaled 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
Texans Player Futures
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|L 25-9
|+1400
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|L 31-20
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|W 37-17
|+3000
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|W 30-6
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
