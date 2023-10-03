As of October 3 the Houston Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +10000.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +475

+475 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Texans much lower (21st in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Texans have experienced the eighth-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the start to +10000.

The implied probability of the Texans winning the Super Bowl, based on their +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Houston Betting Insights

Houston has won twice against the spread this year.

Two Texans games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.

The Texans have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Houston has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Texans rank 10th in total offense (368.5 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (311.8 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Texans rank 15th in scoring offense (24 points per game) and 11th in scoring defense (19.8 points allowed per game) this season.

Texans Impact Players

C.J. Stroud has six TD passes and zero picks in four games, completing 62.3% for 1,212 yards (303.0 per game).

Stroud also has rushed for 51 yards and zero scores.

Nico Collins has 22 receptions for 428 yards (107.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In four games, Nathaniel Dell has 16 receptions for 267 yards (66.8 per game) and two scores.

In four games, Dameon Pierce has rushed for 181 yards (45.3 per game) and one score.

In four games for the Texans, Jonathan Greenard has totaled 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1400 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers W 30-6 +8000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +10000 6 October 15 Saints - +5000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +50000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +3500 11 November 19 Cardinals - +75000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +3500 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.