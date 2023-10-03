The Baltimore Ravens have +1400 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 3.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: -125

-125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Ravens are three spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (seventh-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (fourth-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Ravens' Super Bowl odds up from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1400. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 10th-smallest change.

The Ravens have a 6.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Ravens have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.

The Ravens have put together a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Ravens have the 13th-ranked offense this year (335 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking third-best with just 260.8 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens rank 12th in points scored this season (24.8 points per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 14.5 points allowed per game.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 794 yards (198.5 per game), completing 74.3%, with four touchdowns and one interception in four games.

In addition, Jackson has run for 220 yards and four scores.

In three games, Mark Andrews has 14 catches for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and three TDs.

In four games, Gus Edwards has run for 193 yards (48.3 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Zay Flowers has scored zero times, hauling in 24 balls for 244 yards (61.0 per game).

On defense, Roquan Smith has helped set the tone with 43 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended in four games.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +10000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +3500 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns W 28-3 +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +75000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +3500 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2200 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +500 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1100 18 January 7 Steelers - +8000

