Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.
If you're looking to bet on a game game today but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games to Bet on Today
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rays (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (+125)
- Total: 7.5
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-185)
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+150)
- Total: 8
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-165)
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins (+140)
- Total: 7.5
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-110)
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays (-110)
- Total: 7.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.