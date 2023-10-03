Right now the Philadelphia Eagles have the third-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +700.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Eagles are three spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (third-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (sixth-best).

The Eagles were +800 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now slightly better at +700.

The Eagles' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 12.5%.

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this year.

This season, three of the Eagles' four games have gone over the point total.

The Eagles have yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

Philadelphia has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Eagles rank 16th in total defense this year (323.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 392 total yards per game.

The Eagles rank 16th in scoring defense this year (22.5 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 29.5 points per game.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has passed for 959 yards (239.8 per game), completing 67.7%, with five touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Hurts has scored three TDs and picked up 134 yards.

In four games, A.J. Brown has 29 receptions for 414 yards (103.5 per game) and two TDs.

On the ground, D'Andre Swift has scored two TDs and gained 364 yards (91.0 per game).

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith has scored two times, hauling in 22 balls for 284 yards (71.0 per game).

In three games for the Eagles, Nicholas Morrow has totaled 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +12500 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +6600 4 October 1 Commanders W 34-31 +12500 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1100 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +12500 9 November 5 Cowboys - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +550 12 November 26 Bills - +700 13 December 3 49ers - +500 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +900 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +20000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +75000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +20000

