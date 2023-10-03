Eagles Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Philadelphia Eagles have the third-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +700.
Watch the Eagles this season on Fubo!
Eagles Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700
Looking to place a futures bet on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Eagles are three spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (third-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (sixth-best).
- The Eagles were +800 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now slightly better at +700.
- The Eagles' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 12.5%.
Philadelphia Betting Insights
- Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- This season, three of the Eagles' four games have gone over the point total.
- The Eagles have yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.
- Philadelphia has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Eagles rank 16th in total defense this year (323.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 392 total yards per game.
- The Eagles rank 16th in scoring defense this year (22.5 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 29.5 points per game.
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has passed for 959 yards (239.8 per game), completing 67.7%, with five touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.
- On the ground, Hurts has scored three TDs and picked up 134 yards.
- In four games, A.J. Brown has 29 receptions for 414 yards (103.5 per game) and two TDs.
- On the ground, D'Andre Swift has scored two TDs and gained 364 yards (91.0 per game).
- In the passing game, DeVonta Smith has scored two times, hauling in 22 balls for 284 yards (71.0 per game).
- In three games for the Eagles, Nicholas Morrow has totaled 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
Bet on Eagles to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Eagles Player Futures
2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Patriots
|W 25-20
|+12500
|2
|September 14
|Vikings
|W 34-28
|+8000
|3
|September 25
|@ Buccaneers
|W 25-11
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Commanders
|W 34-31
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|8
|October 29
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|Cowboys
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|12
|November 26
|Bills
|-
|+700
|13
|December 3
|49ers
|-
|+500
|14
|December 10
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|Giants
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|18
|January 7
|@ Giants
|-
|+20000
Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.