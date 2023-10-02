Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +10000, the Houston Texans are No. 22 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 2.
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +475
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Texans are four spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (22nd in NFL) than their computer ranking (18th).
- The Texans' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.
- The Texans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1%.
Houston Betting Insights
- Houston has two wins against the spread this year.
- Two Texans games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.
- The Texans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Houston has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Texans are averaging 368.5 yards per game on offense this season (10th in NFL), and they are giving up 311.8 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Texans are putting up 24 points per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, allowing 19.8 points per contest.
Texans Impact Players
- C.J. Stroud has thrown for 1,212 yards (303.0 per game), completing 62.3%, with six touchdowns and zero interceptions in four games.
- Stroud also has run for 51 yards and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Nico Collins has scored three times, hauling in 22 balls for 428 yards (107.0 per game).
- Nathaniel Dell has 16 receptions for 267 yards (66.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- Dameon Pierce has rushed for 181 yards (45.3 per game) and one TD in four games.
- Jonathan Greenard has been wreaking havoc on defense, delivering 16 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Texans.
Texans Player Futures
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|L 25-9
|+1400
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|L 31-20
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|W 37-17
|+3000
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|W 30-6
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
