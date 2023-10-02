At +10000, the Houston Texans are No. 22 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 2.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +475

+475 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Texans are four spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (22nd in NFL) than their computer ranking (18th).

The Texans' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.

The Texans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1%.

Houston Betting Insights

Houston has two wins against the spread this year.

Two Texans games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.

The Texans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Houston has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Texans are averaging 368.5 yards per game on offense this season (10th in NFL), and they are giving up 311.8 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Texans are putting up 24 points per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, allowing 19.8 points per contest.

Texans Impact Players

C.J. Stroud has thrown for 1,212 yards (303.0 per game), completing 62.3%, with six touchdowns and zero interceptions in four games.

Stroud also has run for 51 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Nico Collins has scored three times, hauling in 22 balls for 428 yards (107.0 per game).

Nathaniel Dell has 16 receptions for 267 yards (66.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Dameon Pierce has rushed for 181 yards (45.3 per game) and one TD in four games.

Jonathan Greenard has been wreaking havoc on defense, delivering 16 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Texans.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1400 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers W 30-6 +8000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +8000 6 October 15 Saints - +5000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +50000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +3500 11 November 19 Cardinals - +75000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +15000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +3000 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.