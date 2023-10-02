The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) visit the New York Giants (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Seahawks and Giants can be found in this article before they meet on Monday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 1.5 47 -125 +105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Seahawks vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

The average total in Seattle's games this season is 44.8, 2.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Seahawks have covered the spread two times this season (2-1-0).

The Seahawks have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.

Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

New York Giants

The Giants and their opponents have scored more than 47 combined points once this season.

New York has had an average of 42.5 points scored in their games so far this season, 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Giants are winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).

The Giants have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, New York has been at least a +105 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Seahawks vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 29.0 6 29.3 28 44.8 2 3 Giants 14.3 31 32.7 30 42.5 1 3

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 43.8 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 24.5 26.0 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.5 44.5 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 24.0 24.5 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.