The Baltimore Ravens at the moment have the seventh-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1400.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: -125

-125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Ravens are three spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (seventh-best in league) than their computer ranking (fourth-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Ravens have experienced the 10th-smallest change this season, improving from +1800 at the beginning to +1400.

The Ravens have a 6.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

The Ravens have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

The Ravens have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-1).

Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Defensively, the Ravens have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by giving up just 260.8 yards per game. They rank 13th on offense (335 yards per game).

The Ravens rank 12th in points scored this season (24.8 points per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 14.5 points allowed per game.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 794 yards (198.5 per game), completing 74.3%, with four touchdowns and one interception in four games.

On the ground, Jackson has scored four TDs and accumulated 220 yards.

In three games, Mark Andrews has 14 catches for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and three TDs.

Gus Edwards has run for 193 yards (48.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In four games, Zay Flowers has 24 catches for 244 yards (61.0 per game) and zero scores.

In four games for the Ravens, Roquan Smith has collected 1.5 sacks and 3.0 TFL and 43 tackles.

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +10000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +3500 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns W 28-3 +3000 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +75000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +5000 10 November 12 Browns - +3000 11 November 16 Bengals - +3500 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2200 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +500 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1100 18 January 7 Steelers - +8000

