The Philadelphia Eagles have +700 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the league as of October 2.

Watch the Eagles this season on Fubo!

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Looking to place a futures bet on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Eagles are third-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+700), but only fifth-best according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have made the Eagles' Super Bowl odds slightly better now (+700) compared to the start of the season (+800).

With odds of +700, the Eagles have been given a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia has won twice against the spread this year.

This season, three of the Eagles' four games have hit the over.

The Eagles have won all four of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

Philadelphia has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Eagles sport the 16th-ranked defense this season (323.8 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 392 yards per game.

The Eagles sport the 16th-ranked defense this year (22.5 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking fifth-best with 29.5 points per game.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 959 yards (239.8 per game), completing 67.7%, with five touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

Hurts also has rushed for 134 yards and three scores.

In four games, A.J. Brown has 29 catches for 414 yards (103.5 per game) and two TDs.

D'Andre Swift has run for 364 yards (91.0 per game) and two scores in four games.

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith has scored two times, hauling in 22 balls for 284 yards (71.0 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, the Eagles' Nicholas Morrow has amassed 16 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in his three games.

Bet on Eagles to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +10000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +6600 4 October 1 Commanders W 34-31 +12500 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1100 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +12500 9 November 5 Cowboys - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +550 12 November 26 Bills - +700 13 December 3 49ers - +500 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +900 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +5000 16 December 25 Giants - +15000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +75000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +15000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.