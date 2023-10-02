Eagles Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles have +700 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the league as of October 2.
Eagles Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700
Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Eagles are third-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+700), but only fifth-best according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have made the Eagles' Super Bowl odds slightly better now (+700) compared to the start of the season (+800).
- With odds of +700, the Eagles have been given a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia Betting Insights
- Philadelphia has won twice against the spread this year.
- This season, three of the Eagles' four games have hit the over.
- The Eagles have won all four of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.
- Philadelphia has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Eagles sport the 16th-ranked defense this season (323.8 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 392 yards per game.
- The Eagles sport the 16th-ranked defense this year (22.5 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking fifth-best with 29.5 points per game.
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has thrown for 959 yards (239.8 per game), completing 67.7%, with five touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.
- Hurts also has rushed for 134 yards and three scores.
- In four games, A.J. Brown has 29 catches for 414 yards (103.5 per game) and two TDs.
- D'Andre Swift has run for 364 yards (91.0 per game) and two scores in four games.
- In the passing game, DeVonta Smith has scored two times, hauling in 22 balls for 284 yards (71.0 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, the Eagles' Nicholas Morrow has amassed 16 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in his three games.
2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Patriots
|W 25-20
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|Vikings
|W 34-28
|+8000
|3
|September 25
|@ Buccaneers
|W 25-11
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Commanders
|W 34-31
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|8
|October 29
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|Cowboys
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|12
|November 26
|Bills
|-
|+700
|13
|December 3
|49ers
|-
|+500
|14
|December 10
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 25
|Giants
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|18
|January 7
|@ Giants
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
