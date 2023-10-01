Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 1 the Houston Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +40000, make them the third-longest shot in the NFL.
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +850
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000
Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Texans lower (30th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (26th).
- The Texans' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +20000 at the start of the season to +40000, the fourth-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +40000, the Texans have been given a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Houston Betting Insights
- Houston has one win against the spread this year.
- Houston has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.
- The Texans have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- Houston has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Texans are totaling 341 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 15th, giving up 340.7 yards per game.
- The Texans are compiling 22 points per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 22nd, allowing 24.3 points per game.
Texans Impact Players
- C.J. Stroud has four touchdown passes and zero picks in three games, completing 64.5% for 906 yards (302.0 per game).
- Stroud also has rushed for 35 yards and zero scores.
- In three games, Nathaniel Dell has 15 catches for 251 yards (83.7 per game) and two TDs.
- Nico Collins has 15 catches for 260 yards (86.7 per game) and one TD in three games.
- In three games, Dameon Pierce has run for 100 yards (33.3 per game) and one score.
- In three games for the Texans, Will Anderson Jr. has delivered 1.0 sack and 1.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
Texans Player Futures
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|L 25-9
|+1600
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|L 31-20
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|W 37-17
|+3000
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
