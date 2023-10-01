As of October 1 the Houston Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +40000, make them the third-longest shot in the NFL.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Texans lower (30th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (26th).

The Texans' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +20000 at the start of the season to +40000, the fourth-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +40000, the Texans have been given a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Houston Betting Insights

Houston has one win against the spread this year.

Houston has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Texans have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Houston has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Texans are totaling 341 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 15th, giving up 340.7 yards per game.

The Texans are compiling 22 points per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 22nd, allowing 24.3 points per game.

Texans Impact Players

C.J. Stroud has four touchdown passes and zero picks in three games, completing 64.5% for 906 yards (302.0 per game).

Stroud also has rushed for 35 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Nathaniel Dell has 15 catches for 251 yards (83.7 per game) and two TDs.

Nico Collins has 15 catches for 260 yards (86.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

In three games, Dameon Pierce has run for 100 yards (33.3 per game) and one score.

In three games for the Texans, Will Anderson Jr. has delivered 1.0 sack and 1.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1600 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +3500 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +5000 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +30000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +10000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1800 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +2500 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

