Saints vs. Buccaneers Injury Report — Week 4
For their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM , the New Orleans Saints (2-1) have five players on the injury report.
In their last game, the Saints lost 18-17 to the Green Bay Packers.
The Buccaneers' last outing ended in a 25-11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Paulson Adebo
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Cesar Ruiz
|OL
|Concussion
|Out
|Jordan Howden
|DB
|Finger
|Out
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Neck
|Out
|Devin White
|LB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Vita Vea
|DL
|Pectoral
|Questionable
|Derrek Pitts
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Calf
|Out
|Sirvocea Dennis
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
Other Week 4 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Saints Season Insights
- The Saints rank 20th in total offense (314.7 yards per game) and 10th in total defense (288.0 yards allowed per game) this year.
- Offensively, the Saints rank 25th in the NFL with 17.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in points allowed (288.0 points allowed per contest).
- From an offensive standpoint, the Saints rank 15th in the NFL with 221.3 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in passing yards allowed per contest (188.3).
- New Orleans ranks 21st in run offense (93.3 rushing yards per game) and 10th in run defense (99.7 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Saints have forced five total turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season and have turned it over three times (10th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, ninth-ranked in the league.
Saints vs. Buccaneers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Saints (-175), Buccaneers (+145)
- Total: 40 points
