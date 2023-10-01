For their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM , the New Orleans Saints (2-1) have five players on the injury report.

In their last game, the Saints lost 18-17 to the Green Bay Packers.

The Buccaneers' last outing ended in a 25-11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derek Carr QB Shoulder Questionable Foster Moreau TE Ankle Questionable Paulson Adebo CB Hamstring Out Cesar Ruiz OL Concussion Out Jordan Howden DB Finger Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Carlton Davis CB Toe Questionable Jamel Dean CB Neck Out Devin White LB Foot Questionable Vita Vea DL Pectoral Questionable Derrek Pitts CB Hamstring Out Calijah Kancey DL Calf Out Sirvocea Dennis LB Hamstring Out

Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Saints Season Insights

The Saints rank 20th in total offense (314.7 yards per game) and 10th in total defense (288.0 yards allowed per game) this year.

Offensively, the Saints rank 25th in the NFL with 17.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in points allowed (288.0 points allowed per contest).

From an offensive standpoint, the Saints rank 15th in the NFL with 221.3 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in passing yards allowed per contest (188.3).

New Orleans ranks 21st in run offense (93.3 rushing yards per game) and 10th in run defense (99.7 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Saints have forced five total turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season and have turned it over three times (10th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, ninth-ranked in the league.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-3.5)

Saints (-3.5) Moneyline: Saints (-175), Buccaneers (+145)

Saints (-175), Buccaneers (+145) Total: 40 points

