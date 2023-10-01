The New Orleans Saints (2-1) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) play on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome in a clash of NFC South opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Saints vs. Buccaneers?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.3 points of the model. Stay away from this one.

The Saints have a 64.3% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Saints have put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

New Orleans has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.

The Buccaneers have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Tampa Bay has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Orleans (-3.5)



New Orleans (-3.5) The Saints have not won a game against the spread this season (0-2-1).

The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-1-0).

In games it has played as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 1-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (40)



Under (40) New Orleans and Tampa Bay combine to average three fewer points per game than the over/under of 40 set for this matchup (including the postseason).

The Saints and the Buccaneers have seen their opponents average a combined 3.6 fewer points per game than the over/under of 40 set for this game.

The Saints have not hit the over on a point total in three games with a set over/under.

Out of Buccaneers three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

