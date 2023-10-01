Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens at the moment have +1600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +185
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1600), the Ravens are seventh-best in the league. They are the same according to the computer rankings.
- The Ravens were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +1600, which is the eighth-smallest change in the entire NFL.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Ravens have a 5.9% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore has won twice against the spread this season.
- One of the Ravens' three games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Ravens have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Ravens are totaling 348 yards per game on offense this season (12th in NFL), and they are allowing 292.3 yards per game (11th) on defense.
- The Ravens are averaging 23.7 points per game on offense (14th in NFL), and they rank eighth on defense with 18.3 points allowed per game.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has two TD passes and one interception in three games, completing 73.3% for 608 yards (202.7 per game).
- On the ground, Jackson has scored two TDs and gained 193 yards.
- On the ground, Gus Edwards has scored one touchdown and picked up 145 yards (48.3 per game).
- In three games, Zay Flowers has 21 receptions for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and zero scores.
- In two games, Justice Hill has run for 50 yards (25.0 per game) and two scores.
- On defense, Roquan Smith has helped lead the charge with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended in three games.
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+40000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|L 22-19
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
