The Baltimore Ravens at the moment have +1600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +185

+185 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1600), the Ravens are seventh-best in the league. They are the same according to the computer rankings.

The Ravens were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +1600, which is the eighth-smallest change in the entire NFL.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Ravens have a 5.9% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore has won twice against the spread this season.

One of the Ravens' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Ravens have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Ravens are totaling 348 yards per game on offense this season (12th in NFL), and they are allowing 292.3 yards per game (11th) on defense.

The Ravens are averaging 23.7 points per game on offense (14th in NFL), and they rank eighth on defense with 18.3 points allowed per game.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has two TD passes and one interception in three games, completing 73.3% for 608 yards (202.7 per game).

On the ground, Jackson has scored two TDs and gained 193 yards.

On the ground, Gus Edwards has scored one touchdown and picked up 145 yards (48.3 per game).

In three games, Zay Flowers has 21 receptions for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and zero scores.

In two games, Justice Hill has run for 50 yards (25.0 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Roquan Smith has helped lead the charge with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended in three games.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +1800 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns - +2500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +3500 6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +2500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1800 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +550 17 December 31 Dolphins - +900 18 January 7 Steelers - +3500

Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:19 AM ET.