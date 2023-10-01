Will Rashod Bateman Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rashod Bateman did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Trying to find Bateman's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 4, Bateman has seven receptions for 59 yards -- 8.4 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on nine occasions.
Rashod Bateman Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Ravens have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/ankle): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Ravens vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Bateman 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|7
|59
|11
|0
|8.4
Bateman Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|3
|35
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|3
|3
|18
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|3
|1
|6
|0
