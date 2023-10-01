Will Quez Watkins Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Quez Watkins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Trying to find Watkins' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of last year's season stats, Watkins was targeted 51 times and had 33 catches for 354 yards (10.7 per reception) and three TDs, plus three carries for one yard.
Keep an eye on Watkins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Quez Watkins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Eagles have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Britain Covey (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Eagles vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Watkins 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|51
|33
|354
|146
|3
|10.7
Watkins Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Vikings
|2
|2
|69
|1
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|4
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|4
|4
|80
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|2
|2
|31
|1
|Week 12
|Packers
|5
|3
|35
|1
|Week 13
|Titans
|6
|5
|37
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|5
|4
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Bears
|6
|4
|6
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|5
|1
|19
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|4
|2
|14
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|2
|1
|8
|0
Rep Quez Watkins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.