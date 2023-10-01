Quez Watkins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Trying to find Watkins' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of last year's season stats, Watkins was targeted 51 times and had 33 catches for 354 yards (10.7 per reception) and three TDs, plus three carries for one yard.

Keep an eye on Watkins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Quez Watkins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Eagles have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Britain Covey (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Watkins 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 33 354 146 3 10.7

Watkins Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Vikings 2 2 69 1 Week 3 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 4 3 19 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 1 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 2 2 25 0 Week 10 Commanders 4 4 80 0 Week 11 @Colts 2 2 31 1 Week 12 Packers 5 3 35 1 Week 13 Titans 6 5 37 0 Week 14 @Giants 5 4 19 0 Week 15 @Bears 6 4 6 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 5 1 19 0 Week 17 Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Giants 4 2 14 0 Championship Game 49ers 1 0 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 2 1 8 0

Rep Quez Watkins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.