Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Beckham's stats can be found on this page.
Beckham's season stats include 66 yards on five receptions (13.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted seven times.
Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Ravens have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Rashod Bateman (DNP/hamstring): 7 Rec; 59 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Ravens vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Beckham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|5
|66
|8
|0
|13.2
Beckham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|29
|0
