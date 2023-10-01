Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Beckham's stats can be found on this page.

Beckham's season stats include 66 yards on five receptions (13.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted seven times.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Ravens have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Rashod Bateman (DNP/hamstring): 7 Rec; 59 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Ravens vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 5 66 8 0 13.2

Beckham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0

