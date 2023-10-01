Baltimore Ravens receiver Nelson Agholor has a difficult matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are giving up the fewest passing yards in the NFL, 111.7 per game.

Agholor has a 102-yard campaign on nine catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 10 occasions, and averages 51.0 yards.

Agholor vs. the Browns

Agholor vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cleveland in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed one opposing player to record a TD reception against them this year.

Cleveland has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 111.7 passing yards the Browns allow per contest makes them the best pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Browns' defense is ranked first in the NFL with one passing TD allowed so far this season.

Nelson Agholor Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-118)

Agholor Receiving Insights

Agholor has received 11.6% of his team's 86 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He has 102 receiving yards on 10 targets to rank 26th in NFL play with 10.2 yards per target.

Agholor has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 12.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Agholor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

