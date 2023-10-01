Nathaniel Dell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Dell's stats can be found below.

Heading into Week 4, Dell has 15 receptions for 251 yards -- 16.7 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 21 occasions.

Nathaniel Dell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Nir - Rest

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Texans.

Texans vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 21 15 251 84 2 16.7

Dell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 34 0 Week 2 Colts 10 7 72 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 7 5 145 1

