Will Nathaniel Dell Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Nathaniel Dell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Dell's stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 4, Dell has 15 receptions for 251 yards -- 16.7 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 21 occasions.
Nathaniel Dell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Nir - Rest
- No other receivers are on the injury report for the Texans.
Texans vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|21
|15
|251
|84
|2
|16.7
Dell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|10
|7
|72
|1
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|7
|5
|145
|1
