Baltimore Ravens receiver Mark Andrews has a difficult matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are allowing the fewest passing yards in the NFL, 111.7 per game.

Andrews' nine receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 80 yards (to average 40.0 per game) and one TD.

Andrews vs. the Browns

Andrews vs the Browns (since 2021): 4 GP / 52.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 52.8 REC YPG / REC TD One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cleveland in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed one opposing player to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Cleveland on the season.

Andrews will square off against the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns concede 111.7 passing yards per game.

The Browns' defense is ranked first in the NFL with one passing TD allowed so far this season.

Mark Andrews Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-111)

Andrews Receiving Insights

This year, Andrews hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards over/under.

Andrews has received 15.1% of his team's 86 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He has been targeted 13 times, averaging 6.2 yards per target (99th in NFL).

Andrews, in two games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Andrews' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

