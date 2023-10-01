Lamar Jackson will be up against the best passing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Jackson leads Baltimore with 608 passing yards (202.7 per game). Jackson has also put up a 73.3% completion percentage while throwing for two touchdowns and one interception. With his legs, Jackson has tacked on 193 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns, averaging 64.3 yards rushing per game.

Jackson vs. the Browns

Jackson vs the Browns (since 2021): 3 GP / 100.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 100.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD Cleveland has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Browns have given up one player to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cleveland has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The pass defense of the Browns is conceding 111.7 yards per contest this season, which ranks first in the NFL.

Opponents of the Browns have scored one touchdown through the air (0.3 per game). The Browns' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing Yards: 190.5 (-115)

190.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-278)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson has finished above his passing yards prop total once this year.

The Ravens pass on 44.8% of their plays and run on 55.2%. They are 14th in NFL action in points scored.

Jackson's 7.1 yards per attempt rank 11th in the NFL.

Jackson has completed at least one touchdown pass once this season, with multiple TDs in that game, out of three games played.

He has 50.0% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Jackson has passed nine times out of his 86 total attempts while in the red zone (36.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Browns

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-118)

Jackson Rushing Insights

Jackson has gone over his rushing yards total two times in three opportunities this season.

Jackson has run for a touchdown in one game so far this season, and scored multiple times in that contest.

He has three carries in the red zone (18.8% of his team's 16 red zone rushes).

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-31 / 202 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 14 ATT / 101 YDS / 2 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 24-for-33 / 237 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 17-for-22 / 169 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs

