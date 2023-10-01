Justice Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens match up against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Check out Hill's stats on this page.

Hill has season stats which include 50 rushing yards on 19 carries (2.6 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus three receptions on three targets for 12 yards.

Justice Hill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Ravens have one other running back on the injury list this week: Gus Edwards (FP/concussion): 29 Rush Att; 145 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Ravens vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Hill 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 19 50 2 2.6 3 3 12 0

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Texans 8 9 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Bengals 11 41 0 3 12 0

