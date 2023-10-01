Gus Edwards was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Baltimore Ravens play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. If you're looking for Edwards' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

On the ground, Edwards has season stats of 29 rushes for 145 yards and one TD, picking up 5.0 yards per attempt..

Gus Edwards Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Ravens have one other running back on the injury report this week: Justice Hill (DNP/foot): 19 Rush Att; 50 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 3 Rec; 12 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Ravens vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Edwards 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 29 145 1 5.0 0 0 0 0

Edwards Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Texans 8 32 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Bengals 10 62 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Colts 11 51 0 0 0 0

