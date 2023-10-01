Will Gus Edwards Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Gus Edwards was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Baltimore Ravens play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. If you're looking for Edwards' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
On the ground, Edwards has season stats of 29 rushes for 145 yards and one TD, picking up 5.0 yards per attempt..
Gus Edwards Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Ravens have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Justice Hill (DNP/foot): 19 Rush Att; 50 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 3 Rec; 12 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Ravens vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Edwards 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|29
|145
|1
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Edwards Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|8
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|10
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|11
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
