Gus Edwards will be facing the second-best rushing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

In the running game, Edwards has put up 145 rushing yards on 29 attempts (48.3 ypg) and scored one rushing TD this year.

Edwards vs. the Browns

Edwards vs the Browns (since 2021): 2 GP / 60.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 60.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Browns have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

No player has rushed for a TD against Cleveland this year.

The 52.0 rushing yards the Browns concede per game makes them the second-ranked run defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Browns have totaled zero touchdowns on the ground (0.0 per game). The Browns' defense is first in the league in that category.

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards went over his rushing yards total two times in three games played this season.

The Ravens have passed 44.8% of the time and run 55.2% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 27.4% of his team's 106 rushing attempts this season (29).

Edwards has one rushing touchdown this season in three games played.

He has scored one of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

He has two red zone carries for 12.5% of the team share (his team runs on 64.0% of its plays in the red zone).

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 10 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

