Currently the Philadelphia Eagles have the third-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +700.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Eagles are one spot higher based on their Super Bowl odds (third-best in league) than their computer ranking (fourth-best).

The Eagles' Super Bowl odds are slightly better now (+700) compared to the beginning of the season (+800).

With odds of +700, the Eagles have been given a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Two Eagles games (out of three) have hit the over this year.

The Eagles have won all three of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

On offense, the Eagles rank seventh in the NFL with 384.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in total defense (310 yards allowed per contest).

From an offensive standpoint, the Eagles rank seventh in the NFL with 28 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in points allowed (310 points allowed per contest).

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has passed for 640 yards (213.3 per game), completing 67.7%, with three touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Hurts has scored three TDs and picked up 100 yards.

D'Andre Swift has run for 308 yards (102.7 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith has scored two times, hauling in 15 balls for 206 yards (68.7 per game).

In three games, A.J. Brown has 20 catches for 239 yards (79.7 per game) and zero scores.

Reed Blankenship has posted one pick to go with 18 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended in two games for the Eagles.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +8000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +10000 4 October 1 Commanders - +12500 5 October 8 @ Rams - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +900 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +12500 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +550 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1000 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +12500 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +12500

