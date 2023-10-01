DeVonta Smith did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 4 contest against the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Smith's stats can be found on this page.

In the passing game, Smith has been targeted 20 times, with season stats of 206 yards on 15 receptions (13.7 per catch) and two TDs.

Keep an eye on Smith's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

DeVonta Smith Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Eagles have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Britain Covey (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec Quez Watkins (DNP/hamstring): 2 Rec; 17 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Smith 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 20 15 206 47 2 13.7

Smith Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 10 7 47 1 Week 2 Vikings 5 4 131 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 5 4 28 0

Rep DeVonta Smith and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.