Will DeVonta Smith Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeVonta Smith did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 4 contest against the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Smith's stats can be found on this page.
In the passing game, Smith has been targeted 20 times, with season stats of 206 yards on 15 receptions (13.7 per catch) and two TDs.
Keep an eye on Smith's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
DeVonta Smith Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Eagles have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Britain Covey (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec
- Quez Watkins (DNP/hamstring): 2 Rec; 17 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eagles vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Smith 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|20
|15
|206
|47
|2
|13.7
Smith Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|10
|7
|47
|1
|Week 2
|Vikings
|5
|4
|131
|1
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|5
|4
|28
|0
Rep DeVonta Smith and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.