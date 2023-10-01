Boston Scott was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 4 game against the Washington Commanders (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Scott's stats on this page.

Entering Week 4, Scott has six carries for 43 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 7.2 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has one reception (one target) for seven yards.

Boston Scott Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

No other running back is on the injury report for the Eagles.

Eagles vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Scott 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 6 43 0 7.2 1 1 7 0

Scott Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Patriots 1 3 0 1 7 0 Week 2 Vikings 5 40 0 0 0 0

